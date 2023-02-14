Five vehicles smuggling wheat impounded with 1240 flour bags

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have caught five vehicles with 1240 wheat flour bags while five accused were sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Saddar Wah and Taxila police station areas and rounded up Saddam, Haseeb, Aftab, Adil, and Murad on recovery of 1240 wheat flour bags.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat flour smugglers.

He said that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat flour and wheat out of the Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

\395