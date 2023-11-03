Five vehicles with smuggled goods seized

(@FahadShabbir)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Anti smuggling squad recovered multiple kinds of utility items worth about Rs. 10 million during a crackdown here on Friday.

The squad being constituted by DPO seized about five vehicles plying on different routes and foiled smuggling.

DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin said in this regard that as many as 384 bags stuffed with non-custom paid items including dry milk, cigarettes, gutka, almond, Chinese salt, Iranian shopping bags etc.

All were handed over to the customer authority on the spot.

DP vowed to deal with the smugglers with iron hands.

He said further that no one to be involved in criminal activities would be free to continue illegal activities in any part of the region.