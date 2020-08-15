UrduPoint.com
Five Villages Inundated As Nullah Aik Overflows

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:56 PM

Five villages of Sambrial tehsil were inundated due to overflow of seasonal Nullah Aik near Bhopalwala, here on Saturday

According to officials of the Irrigation department, the floodwater also breached the protective dyke near village Chodo Chak.

Sambrial tehsil's five villages were inundated while the standing crops on hundreds of acres of land were also inundated and badly damaged due to the floodwater.

Officials added that the repairing work of the breached dyke would be started after the receding of floodwater.

