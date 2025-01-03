Five wanted in triple murder netted

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Police on Friday netted five suspects wanted in killing three persons while injuring two others over land dispute near Gullyal in the limits of Jand Police station on December 19

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Police on Friday netted five suspects wanted in killing three persons while injuring two others over land dispute near Gullyal in the limits of Jand Police station on December 19. The dead and injured besides the assassins belong to the same family.

The spokesman of district Police has said that 50 years old Muhammad Mumriaz along with 30 years old Aamir Shahzad and 26 years old Muhammad Kamran was coming back to their village Chapri on their motorcycles when a group of masked men equipped with different weapons hiding behind bushes showered bullets over them resultantly all three received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot while Jamal and Usman was injured.

The Jand Police on the statement of Usman registered a triple murder case against the suspects and launched a haunt to arrest them. Police through human and digital intelligence traced the nominated suspects identified as Shahzad, Nazakat, Zulfiqar, Intisar and Qadeer during successful raids at their hideouts and sent them behind bars.

