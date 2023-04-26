Five wheat smugglers booked

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration booked five outlaws for illegal transportation of wheat during the procurement campaign on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the food Department had procured 116,585 metric tonnes of wheat so far.

In Khanewal district, the department had set a target to purchase 230,000 metric tonnes of wheat, they added.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that strict action was being taken against wheat smugglers. About 3,000 maunds of wheat had been seized from the smugglers in Jehanian, he said, adding overall, 64,000 bags had already been recovered from smugglers.