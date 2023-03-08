UrduPoint.com

Five Wheat Smuggling Bids Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The authorities concerned of Food Department Rawalpindi and Police are monitoring district exit points 24/7 to control wheat smuggling and managed to foil five bids here on Wednesday and recovered 1,621 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused namely Naseeb Badshah, Ayaz, Azam Shah, Fazal and Sarfraz on recovery of 1,621 wheat and flour bags.

He informed that the accused were trying to illegally ship out wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi division.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and City Police Officer were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

