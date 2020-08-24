UrduPoint.com
Five Women Arrested For Looting Houses In Guise Of Maids

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Five women arrested for looting houses in guise of maids

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested eight persons including five women allegedly involved in looting houses and also recovered 20 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police headed by ASI Rana Tasneem busted a gang of eight persons including five females looting houses in guise of house maids. Police recovered stolen valuables including 20 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession.

They have been identified as Nadia Bibi, Abida Hyat, Salma Bibi, Shamim Bibi, Anwer Bibi, Waseem, Abdul Hameed and Yusuf.

During the investigation, they confessed to loot various houses in area of Karachi Company, Ramana police stations and various districts of Punjab. The nabbed persons had also remained involved in various such dacoity cases in Faisalabadm Lahore and Sahiwal.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of police team who arrested these thieves and announced cash prizes as well as commendation certificates for members of police team. He has appealed the citizens to verify the bio data of domestic servants before employing them.

More Stories From Pakistan

