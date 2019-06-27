Five women consumed acid accidentally in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Five women of a family were hospitalized after consuming acid mistakenly in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said on Thursday that an acid bottle was placed near water bottles which the house inmates consumed accidentally in Rasool Nagar, Satiana Road.

After drinking acid, the condition of five women, including 40-year-old Azra Bibi wife of Azam, 30-year-old Naureen wife of Asif, 26-year-old Asifa wife of Shahid, 14-year-old Ayesha daughter of Nasir and her mother 40-year-old Rozina Nasir deteriorated and they were shifted to Allied hospital.