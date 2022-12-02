UrduPoint.com

Five Women Injured In Road Accident Near Daultala Mor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Five women injured in road accident near Daultala Mor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Five women injured in a road accident that occurred near Daultala Mor Mandra Chakwal Road Gujar Khan, here, on Friday.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, in a collision between a Suzuki Carry van carrying female passengers and Mazda vehicle five women sustained injuries.

The injured were provided medical assistance on the spot and shifted to the hospital for treatment, he added.

Pakistan

