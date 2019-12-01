UrduPoint.com
Five Women Killed, Five Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:40 PM

Five women killed, five injured as tractor trolley overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Five women were killed while five others sustained serious injuries when a tractor trolley they were perching on turned turtle here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, about 30 women were going for cotton picking by a tractor trolley when it overturned near Head Tounsa, some 56 km away from the city.

As a result, five of them died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

It was reported that the accident took place when the tractor trolley was trying to cross another tractor trolley.

