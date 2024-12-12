Five Women Killed In Traffic Accident In Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Five women were killed in a traffic accident in the Winder area of Balochistan on Thursday.
According to rescue sources, the incident took place when five women, including a girl, from the same family, were killed in a collision between two vehicles, a private news channel reported.
The deceased women were residents of Hazara Colony in Quetta, and all five women were coming from Quetta to Karachi to visit their sister.
Police sources say that the bodies will be shifted to their native area of Quetta.
