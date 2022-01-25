Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven persons including two minors were abducted from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police said here Tuesday that accused Mohsin along with his accomplices abducted Rida Shehzadi along with her 3-year-old daughter Ansra Shamim from Adda Khannuana while unknown persons kidnapped Noori Bibi from Mohallah Farooqabad.

Similarly, Nadeem and his accomplices abducted Mafia Tabassum along with her 7-month-old son Abdullah from T&T Colony whereas unknown kidnappers kidnapped Anjum Javaid from Chak No.197-RB Ghona Millat Road.

Meanwhile, accused Naveed seduced 18-year-old Ayesha Bibi resident of Sarfraz Colony and kidnapped her.

Police concerned registered cases and started investigation for the arrest of the accused and safe recovery of the abductees.