UrduPoint.com

Five Women,two Minors Abducted From Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Five women,two minors abducted from Faisalabad

Seven persons including two minors were abducted from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Seven persons including two minors were abducted from various parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police said here Tuesday that accused Mohsin along with his accomplices abducted Rida Shehzadi along with her 3-year-old daughter Ansra Shamim from Adda Khannuana while unknown persons kidnapped Noori Bibi from Mohallah Farooqabad.

Similarly, Nadeem and his accomplices abducted Mafia Tabassum along with her 7-month-old son Abdullah from T&T Colony whereas unknown kidnappers kidnapped Anjum Javaid from Chak No.197-RB Ghona Millat Road.

Meanwhile, accused Naveed seduced 18-year-old Ayesha Bibi resident of Sarfraz Colony and kidnapped her.

Police concerned registered cases and started investigation for the arrest of the accused and safe recovery of the abductees.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Rida Farooqabad From

Recent Stories

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

8 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese m ..

China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese medicine to Cambodia to fight C ..

8 minutes ago
 95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing W ..

95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing Winter Olympics

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 8,571

10 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.