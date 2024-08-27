Open Menu

Five Workers Died In Factory Roof Collapse In Islamabad's Humak Area

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2024 | 02:34 PM

Five workers died in factory roof collapse in Islamabad's Humak area

The victims have been identified by the police as Lucky, Sajjad, Ejaz and Kabir

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) At least five workers died after a roof of a factory collapsed in the Federal capital on Tuesday.

The factory was located in Humak area of Islamabad.

The rescue workers and police reached the spot soon after they received the information.

According to the rescue service, two workers were saved while efforts were underway to free one worker who was still trapped under the debris.

The rescue officials said that among the deceased, four were from Taunsa Sharif and one from Malir, Karachi.

