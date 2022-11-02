UrduPoint.com

Five Workers Injured As Roof Collapses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Five workers were injured when an under-construction roof of a building collapsed at Hakim Town, Bagaria Chowk, here on Wednesday.

Police said that the persons were busy in their work when suddenly the roof caved in.

As a result, all the persons were buried under debris. The injured were identified as: Muhammad Ahmad (26), Liaquat Ali (50), Shahbaz (33), Maqsood (55) and Khalifa (19).

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 staff reached the site and started rescue operation. They pulled the injured persons from under debris and shifted them to Lahore General Hospital.

