Open Menu

Five Workers Killed In Humak Building Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Five workers killed in Humak building collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) At least five workers lost their lives on Tuesday when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Humak area of Islamabad.

According to police, rescue teams promptly reached the scene soon after the incident, successfully saving two workers trapped under the rubble, reported a private news channel.

Rescue efforts are ongoing to rescue one worker still trapped beneath the debris.

Rescue sources have identified the deceased workers as four individuals from Tuansa Sharif and one from the Malir area of Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, has taken notice of the tragic incident and ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the collapse.

He stated that the building will be sealed pending the investigation. The injured workers are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Islamabad Police Malir From

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan