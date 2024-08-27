Five Workers Killed In Humak Building Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) At least five workers lost their lives on Tuesday when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Humak area of Islamabad.
According to police, rescue teams promptly reached the scene soon after the incident, successfully saving two workers trapped under the rubble, reported a private news channel.
Rescue efforts are ongoing to rescue one worker still trapped beneath the debris.
Rescue sources have identified the deceased workers as four individuals from Tuansa Sharif and one from the Malir area of Karachi.
Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, has taken notice of the tragic incident and ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the collapse.
He stated that the building will be sealed pending the investigation. The injured workers are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Federal capital.
