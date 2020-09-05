UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Workers Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Five workers killed in road accident

LAHORE, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Five workers were killed in a road accident at Raiwind road near Bhubtiyan chowk here on Saturday.

According to police, the workers of a local factory were going to their workplace by a rickshaw when a minni truck hit it.

As a result workers--Shahzad, Farooq, Zahid, Zaryab, and Ali Husnainreceived serious injuries and died on the spot. The police reached the site and took the bodies intocustody and later handed over to the factory officials.

Related Topics

Raiwind Police Road Died Road Accident SITE

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-FOAS training for South Punjab Sec ..

5 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi today

12 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 September 2020

1 hour ago

Editorial: Focus on innovation keeps UAE ahead

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.