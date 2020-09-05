Five workers killed in road accident

LAHORE, Sept 05 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Five workers were killed in a road accident at Raiwind road near Bhubtiyan chowk here on Saturday.

According to police, the workers of a local factory were going to their workplace by a rickshaw when a minni truck hit it.

As a result workers--Shahzad, Farooq, Zahid, Zaryab, and Ali Husnainreceived serious injuries and died on the spot. The police reached the site and took the bodies intocustody and later handed over to the factory officials.