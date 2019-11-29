Five wounded in rickshaw cylinder explosion in Lahore

At least five persons including women were critically injured when a speedy auto-rickshaw overturned and its CNG cylinder exploded in Lahore city on Friday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :At least five persons including women were critically injured when a speedy auto-rickshaw overturned and its CNG cylinder exploded in Lahore city on Friday morning.

According to details, Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after the blast and moved the injured to the hospital.

Police said it was a high-intensity bomb blast that also damaged other parked vehicles near the auto-rickshaw besides causing injuries.

According to hospital sources, the condition of injured people were serious.

Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The bomb disposal squad has also been summoned on the scene to collect the samples of explosives for examining.