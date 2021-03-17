Five-year Clean, Green Kashmir drive launched

Pakistan Army on Wednesday organized a function of Clean and Green Kashmir Drive here to maintain AJK's natural beauty and protect land erosion and extend forests cover

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army on Wednesday organized a function of Clean and Green Kashmir Drive here to maintain AJK's natural beauty and protect land erosion and extend forests cover.

The commander Chinar Division Major General Wajid Aziz was the chief guest whereas, Additional Chief Secretary for Development Sajid Mehmood Chouhan, Secretary Information ,Tourism and Information Technology Midhut Shehzad, Secretary Forest Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gilani ,Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Secretary sports Zaffar Nabi Bhut, Secretary for Schools Zahid Abbassi , Additional Inspector General Police Faheem Ahmed Abbassi DG Information Zafar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Tehzib un Nisa, DIG Police Raja Shehyar Sikander,students besides, civil and Army officials have attended the function.

Major General Wajid Aziz and other high ranking officials have planted the saplings on the occasion and inspected the plantation drive which has been carried out with the joint venture of PAK Army, Civil Administration and the students of different private and public institutions.

The officials of Army and Civil administration also visited the stalls setup by Forest Department.

Wajid Aziz while addressing the function said that Pak Army was fully participating in the plantation drive along with the civil administration to ensure clean and Green Kashmir and to maintain its natural beauty and protect the land erosion and the land sliding in Azad Kashmir.

He informed that under the Clean and Green Kashmir drive 0.

5 million plants and saplings would be planted in Monsoon season whereas, 1.2 million plants and saplings would be planted during the current year and continued as saying that this campaign has been launched for 5 years and remain continue till 2025.

Wajid was of the view that plantation drive was not only the responsibility of any institution but it was also responsibility of every individual of the society and to take part in this national level campaign and ensure its success by making the pollution free environment.

He observed that few years back there were 39% forest land which has been declined and we collectively need to give keen attention towards the increase of forestation on emergency basis in order to make the territory green.

The Additional Inspector General Police Faheem Ahmed Abbassi speaking on the occasion said that Kashmir was famous for its abundant forests and clean fresh water but unfortunately both these natural resources are decreasing due to chopping of forests with pace and ruthless construction in green areas and said that if we did not give proper heed towards this sensitive issue then our future generation would face severe kind of pollution and water shortage.

Secretary Information, Tourism and Information Technology Midhut Shehzad said that priority of tourism around the world is given in peaceful areas and fortunately Azad Kashmir is the most peaceful area of the world.

She said that, "We need to improve our road infrastructure to promote tourism in AJK so that tourists could be facilitated and get easy access to the tourist resorts."