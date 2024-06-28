Open Menu

Five-year Imprisonment To Accused For Selling Unregistered Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bukhari on Friday awarded five-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40 million to an accused for selling unregistered medicines at his medical store.

According to official sources,the accused Muhammad Abdullah r/o Dhol Kadhi of tehsil Sahiwal used to sell unregistered and prohibited drugs at his store.

To which,the drug inspector Rana Rizwan Ali and deputy drug controller sealed the medical store and got registered a case against the accused.

In another verdict,the chairman drug court also sentenced of fine Rs100,000 on an owner of a medical store for selling counterfeit drugs at the store.

