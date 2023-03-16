Five-year-old Boy Was Killed By A Kite String
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :In Shadbagh area of Lahore, a 5-year-old boy died on Thursday as a result of a kite string around his neck.
According to a private media report, a five-year-old, Ali Haider was sitting behind his father on a motorcycle when a kite string appeared out of nowhere and tightened around the boy's neck and killed him.
A case has reportedly been filed against unidentified individuals.