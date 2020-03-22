UrduPoint.com
Five Year Programme Launched To Enhance Wheat Yield In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:20 PM

Five year programme launched to enhance wheat yield in Punjab

SIALKOT, March 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) ::A five-year national programme costing Rs 16518 million for enhancing profitability through increasing wheat yield has been launched in Punjab.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warriach said that special attention under the plan would be focused on the promotion of mechanization by providing agriculture machinery on 50 percent cost sharing basis in the province. He further said that efforts would be made for the development of climate smart high yielding varieties and improve the provision of certified seed in Punjab.

Dr. Iftikhar said the promotion of wheat cultivation with certified seed, balance use of fertilizer, timely sowing, weed management, application of irrigation at critical stages and reduction in post harvesting losses would be carried out under the programme.

The revamping and dissemination of latest technologies on wheat would be provided to farmers through agriculture extension staff, agriculture input dealers and service providers, he said.

Under the plan, special attention would also be paid on the improvement of land affected by salinity because organic matter of the soil was due to arid conditions and in order to overcome the issue gypsum would be provided to farmers on 50 percent and incentives of Rs 1440 per acre would be given to farmers.

