Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

(@Abdulla99267510)

Federal government prepares initial draft of new cyber law, says sources

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) The Federal government prepared the initial draft of the Cyber Crime Amendment Bill, under which those spreading fake news, would face 5 years in prison or a fine of 1 million rupees, said the sources on Tuesday.

The government prepared the initial draft of the Cyber Crime Amendment Bill, under which a Digital Rights Protection Authority will be established.

The Digital Rights Protection Authority will have the power to block or remove content from social media, and the authority can issue orders to remove content against law enforcement agencies or any individual.

Additionally, content spreading false news and inciting fear related to law enforcement agencies and other institutions will be removed.

The authority will also have the power to remove content that spreads hatred against the state and its institutions.

Under the amended bill, the content related to intimidation, false accusations and pornography would also be removed. Those deliberately spreading false information, creating fear and sowing distrust would face 5 years in prison or a 1 million rupees fine.

The officials said that the authority would consist of a chairman and six members, and the decisions made by the authority could be challenged in a tribunal.