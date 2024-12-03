Five Years Jail Or Fine Of Rs1m Under New Proposed Law Against Fake News
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:03 PM
Federal government prepares initial draft of new cyber law, says sources
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) The Federal government prepared the initial draft of the Cyber Crime Amendment Bill, under which those spreading fake news, would face 5 years in prison or a fine of 1 million rupees, said the sources on Tuesday.
The government prepared the initial draft of the Cyber Crime Amendment Bill, under which a Digital Rights Protection Authority will be established.
The Digital Rights Protection Authority will have the power to block or remove content from social media, and the authority can issue orders to remove content against law enforcement agencies or any individual.
Additionally, content spreading false news and inciting fear related to law enforcement agencies and other institutions will be removed.
The authority will also have the power to remove content that spreads hatred against the state and its institutions.
Under the amended bill, the content related to intimidation, false accusations and pornography would also be removed. Those deliberately spreading false information, creating fear and sowing distrust would face 5 years in prison or a 1 million rupees fine.
The officials said that the authority would consist of a chairman and six members, and the decisions made by the authority could be challenged in a tribunal.
Recent Stories
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn
Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Walk held to raise awareness against corruption4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs District Advisory Committee’s meeting14 minutes ago
-
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh14 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DPCC’s meeting24 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates National Blind Cricket Team on winning T20 World Cup24 minutes ago
-
Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi visits Data Darbar34 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal congratulates PSX for stellar 60% growth in 202434 minutes ago
-
PPP committed to creat an equitable society for PWDs: Bilawal34 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down44 minutes ago
-
PCP observes International Day of PWDs1 hour ago
-
Free glucometers distributed among deserving diabetes patients at MTH1 hour ago
-
Railways earn Rs. 33 bln in five months1 hour ago