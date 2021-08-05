Five youths punished under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has punished five youths under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021 on the charge of torturing their fathers in different localities.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that DC received complaints from Muhammad Nazeer Zafar resident of D-Type Colony, Muhammad Iqbal of Raza Abad and Abdul Lateef of Bilal Town Waris Pura Road who stated that their sons Adnan Zafar, Sohail Zafar, Irfan Iqbal, Ahsan Iqbal and Zahid Ali had tortured them.

On these complaints, the DC called the accused in his office and given a chance to them to make compromise with their fathers but they failed to do so. Therefore the DC under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021 awarded one month's imprisonment and a fine of Rs.50,000 to each of the accused.

The police also arrested all the five accused from DC Office and shifted them to jail, spokesman added.