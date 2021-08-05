UrduPoint.com

Five Youths Punished Under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Five youths punished under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has punished five youths under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021 on the charge of torturing their fathers in different localities.

A spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday that DC received complaints from Muhammad Nazeer Zafar resident of D-Type Colony, Muhammad Iqbal of Raza Abad and Abdul Lateef of Bilal Town Waris Pura Road who stated that their sons Adnan Zafar, Sohail Zafar, Irfan Iqbal, Ahsan Iqbal and Zahid Ali had tortured them.

On these complaints, the DC called the accused in his office and given a chance to them to make compromise with their fathers but they failed to do so. Therefore the DC under Parents' Protection Ordinance 2021 awarded one month's imprisonment and a fine of Rs.50,000 to each of the accused.

The police also arrested all the five accused from DC Office and shifted them to jail, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Ahsan Iqbal Jail Fine Road Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

23 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

53 minutes ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

1 minute ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

1 minute ago
 Crew of Asphalt Princess Tanker Thwarts Hijack Att ..

Crew of Asphalt Princess Tanker Thwarts Hijack Attempt in Gulf of Oman - Reports

1 minute ago
 DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDG ..

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support the UN SDGs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.