Fiver Terrorists Killed In Awaran Operation: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) At least five terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces on December 30-31 in general area Mashkai, Awaran District of Balochistan province.

"During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, 'Five Terrorists' were sent to hell.

Terrorists’ hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Sunday said.

The sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

