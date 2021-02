(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly and founder of Fixit Alamgir Khan Tuesday inaugurated free kitchen for the poor at Bara Gate.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the poor would be provided free meal in the kitchen. He directed the workers of Fixit to run the kitchen round-the-clock.