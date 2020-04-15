UrduPoint.com
Fixit Installed First Walkthrough Sanitizer Gate On Help Onself Basis In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:03 PM

The Karachi based social and welfare organization Fixit has installed first walkthrough sanitizer gate on help onself basis in Karachi, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The Karachi based social and welfare organization Fixit has installed first walkthrough sanitizer gate on help onself basis in Karachi, a private news channel reported.

Talking to the channel on the occasion, founder of Fixit Alamgir Khan MNA told that the facility was provided at critical point of Jinnah Hospital's ward No. 11 where coronavirus patients were being provided medical treatment. He said his organization was also going to conduct spray in various union councils including Gulshan e Iqbal, milk markets and police stations from tomorrow.

Alamgir Khan said the initiative of sanitizing gates was taken to motivate general public for installation of such gates at various points of the metropolis to save human lives from coronavirus pandemic.

He said that it was very easy and simple to make walkthrough sanitizer gates without looking for government or corporate sector in that regard. A simple walkthrough santizer gate could be made at the cost of Rs 30000 to 40000 with installation of 01HP water sucking motor along with a chemical tank and a 300 gallons water tank.

To a question, he said that as Member National Assembly, he was already in good coordination with district administration regarding preventive measures in his Gulshan e Iqbal constituency and other UCs in Karachi.

To another question, Alamgir Khan said it was time to work collectively on war footings, irrespective of political divide through allegations and point scoring. "I have clearly condemned doing selfish politics at this critical time through social media," he added.

