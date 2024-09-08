Fiza Ghazal’s book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The poets and writers while expressing their concern about obstacles in bringing women forward said that poets like Fiza Ghazal have broken the social barriers and raised their voice for the freedom of women.

They expressed these views in launching of a book ‘Shaari thi moon khay saday’ written by poetess Fiza Ghazal at Qasimabad business Forum.

Eminent poetess, social and political activist Nazir Qureshi presiding over the event said that women should raise their voice what should be thought about after leaving the belt, Faiza Ghazal has spoken to other women in her poetry about coming out of prisons and chains.

Famous poet Gul Kondhar said that Faiza Ghazal started writing for a long time, her poetry was published in more than 100 pages of literature magazines and she is the powerful poet of the present era.

Publisher writer Ghulam Mustafa Solangi said, we all have to play a role in bringing women forward, Faiza Ghazal has emerged as a mature poetess, she has come forward along with other women and played an exemplary role.

Intellectual Salim Chana said that Fiza Ghazal hails from the backward area of Seohun's bajara.

The voice which has become a form of poetry, famous academician and writer Professor Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Fiza Ghazal is an innovation in poetry, Idris Jatoi said that Fiza Ghazal was written in a beautiful way, poet Sajida Qazi said that Fiza Ghazal is a representative.

Murk Sehra, Haiman Chandani, Juman Ansari, Ashiq Solangi, Darya Khan Pirzado, Aftab Bhuti, Maula Bakhsh Mohabati, Gulshir Korejo, Saleh Katiyar, Abdul Aziz Junejo, Niaz Hussain Sheikh, Saddam Joki, Imdad Ali.Shah, Sarmad Jokii, Nadeem Solangi, Waqar Solangi and others read papers and spoke on the poetry of Faza Ghazal, while literary session was conducted by the Secretary General of Bizm Rooh Rehan, Wahid Kandharo.

APP/nsm