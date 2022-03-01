UrduPoint.com

FJMU To Start M.Phil In Basic Sciences

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 10:50 PM

FJMU to start M.Phil in Basic Sciences

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid granted permission to start M.Phil program in Basic Sciences at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) in its 28th Syndicate Meeting, here on Tuesday

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED) Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Tahir, Registrar and Syndicate members were present.

On the occasion, the Health Minister also reviewed ongoing progress on the mother and child block at Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Minister granted approval for all the decisions taken in 27th meeting and approved extension in contracts of employees of FJMU. The chair also granted approval for starting of M.Phil programs in Basic Sciences.

The decision on additional charge of Internal Auditor of Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorder Prevention and Research Institute was taken.

The meeting also approved procurement of new air conditioners for lecture theatres, implementation of Contract Appointment Policy 2004 and Regulation Act 2018.

The meeting approved procurement of dialysis items and chemicals for Ganga Ram Hospital, approved hiring of consultants for one year at Fatima Jinnah Institute of Mother and Child Health.

The meeting approved the recruitment of house officers, post graduate residents and consultants for government teaching hospital Shahdara. It was also emphasized that implementation on recommendations of the selection board regarding the vacant posts of FJMU may be expedited.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that construction work on mother and child block in Ganga Ram hospital was at full pace, adding that the mother and child block would be opened for public very soon.

She said that Punjab was developing 10 state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals, asserting that the government was working to develop conducive academic environment in the medical institutions of Punjab.

She said that the mother and child hospitals would help save thousand of lives. "We are striving to provide best possible facilities in the health sector to people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan", she added.

