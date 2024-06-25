FJMU VC, deans call on governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The deans from various departments of Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) led by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

The FJMU delegation briefed the Governor Punjab on the improvement in international ranking of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, services in the past floods, new programs for public health, male nursing program, and business incubation center.

The delegation comprised Prof. Dr. Balqis Shabbir, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Kamran Khalid, Prof. Dr. Ayesha Malik, Prof. Dr. Noreen Akmal, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hameed, Prof. Dr. Alia Zahid, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nadeem, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akbar Hotiana and Prof. Dr. Taskin Zahra.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said research is very important for development of universities. He said that is heartening to know that Fatima Jinnah Medical University is showing excellence in education and research.

The Governor also appreciated the post-graduate training program of FJMU at the district level, adding that it is very important to provide health facilities in remote areas.

He said Fatima Jinnah Medical University is doing excellent work under the leadership of Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal.

He further said research and innovation are very important in the field of medicine.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal said that new post-graduate specialties in various fields including four new sub-specialties in Gynecology Department will be started soon. He presented the history book and annual report of the university to the governor of Punjab and also invited him to the convocation.

Prof. Dr. Balqis Shabbir briefed the Punjab Governor about the national and international collaborations of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the relief activities in the flood-affected areas in 2022, the recent ranking of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the achievements of Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the best university teacher award, civil award 2023, nursing Program, Business Incubation Center, prominent services in Corona epidemic and exemplary services in telemedicine.