FJW University professor among world top 2%

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr. Khuram Shahzad Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Environmental Chemistry, from Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, has figured among the top 2% researchers in a global list compiled by Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team.

According to the details, recently the Stanford University, USA, has compiled a list of top 2 percent scientists working round the globe in which a number of Pakistani researchers from different universities have been included for their best research work.

Dr. Ahmad is also the President of All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA). He has numerous quality research publications with approximately 50 in just the year 2020.

He has supervised various PhD, M.Phil and BS students under his productive supervision. In year 2020, he also produced two PhD thesis with high quality research work.