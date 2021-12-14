FJWU creates an inclusive, sustainable workplace for special persons

(@FahadShabbir)

Media Studies department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday organized a Talk Show with Special Persons at the TV studio Vision of Women VOW FJWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Media Studies department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Tuesday organized a Talk Show with Special Persons at the tv studio Vision of Women VOW FJWU.

According to FJWU spokesman, FJWU was committed to bringing special persons into the mainstream.

Special persons in three categories of Visually impaired, Deaf, Dumbs and physically disabled and senior program manager of Disability support Multinational organization were guests.

Shahla Adnan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication and Media Studies, organized the event. The talk show targeted active dialogues to create a better world for persons with special abilities.

Moreover, it aimed to develop awareness about the Special persons and develop understanding in the society about the issues and solutions for dealing with the notable persons.

In addition, it provided the students of Radio Broadcasting to have an interactive session with the special persons for their special productions. This talk show was also focused in light of SDG goal number 03 of "Good health and well-being" plus SDG goal number 10 of "Reduced Inequalities" for special persons with disabilities.

FJWU had privileged to include more than 20 special students and 20 special employees in the town so far.

Dr Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor FJWU, commended the event and emphasized the need for interactive programs and productions. She motivated the special persons with her encouraging remarks. It was successfully concluded to further enhance practical support projects for special people.