FJWU holds Mehfil-e-Milad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with religious zeal to mark the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

Vice Chancellor, (VC), FJWU, Dr Saima Hamid , the Chairpersons, Faculty members and the students attended the Milad.

The students from various departments of the university also participated through Facebook and YouTube live streaming in Mehfil-e-Milad with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The 'Mehfil-e-Milad' started with the recitation of Quranic verses by Hajra Ilyas, student of Islamic Studies Department.

The participants of the Mehfil-e-Milad included Sidra Tasawar, Sabrina Bukhari, Sehr Amjad, Hira Eraj, Hadia Ibrar and Atiqa Jahangir.

A group of participants presented bayan on the topic of "Patience" and also shed light on Seerat-un-Nabvi (SAW). They briefed the audience on the importance of patience by highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

They stressed to practically follow the Quran and Sunnah which offered solution to all the problems.

The Mehfil-e-Milad ended with reciting Drood-o salaam and offering dua for peace, progress and prosperity not only for the country but for the entire Muslim Ummah.