UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FJWU Holds Mehfil-e-Milad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

FJWU holds Mehfil-e-Milad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was organized at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with religious zeal to mark the Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW).

Vice Chancellor, (VC), FJWU, Dr Saima Hamid , the Chairpersons, Faculty members and the students attended the Milad.

The students from various departments of the university also participated through Facebook and YouTube live streaming in Mehfil-e-Milad with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The 'Mehfil-e-Milad' started with the recitation of Quranic verses by Hajra Ilyas, student of Islamic Studies Department.

The participants of the Mehfil-e-Milad included Sidra Tasawar, Sabrina Bukhari, Sehr Amjad, Hira Eraj, Hadia Ibrar and Atiqa Jahangir.

A group of participants presented bayan on the topic of "Patience" and also shed light on Seerat-un-Nabvi (SAW). They briefed the audience on the importance of patience by highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

They stressed to practically follow the Quran and Sunnah which offered solution to all the problems.

The Mehfil-e-Milad ended with reciting Drood-o salaam and offering dua for peace, progress and prosperity not only for the country but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

United Nations Facebook Student Progress Fatima Jinnah Women University YouTube Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

21 minutes ago

National Commission for Minorities delegation meet ..

9 seconds ago

Denmark's mink farmers despair as livelihood dies

10 seconds ago

Forces of Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Leave Agda ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Begins Construction of Arc7 Lead Tanker for ..

14 seconds ago

Dr Firdous condoles demise of Maulana Khadim Hussa ..

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.