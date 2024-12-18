FJWU Hosts 8th Annual Workshop On “Philosophy, Techniques For Quantitative Research
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), in collaboration with the Centre for Global Public Health, Pakistan, and the SDGs Research and Resource Centre (SRRC), FJWU, on Wednesday organized the 8th Annual Workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research"
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), in collaboration with the Centre for Global Public Health, Pakistan, and the SDGs Research and Resource Centre (SRRC), FJWU, on Wednesday organized the 8th Annual Workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research".
The event was a significant academic initiative aimed at enhancing the research capabilities of the students and researchers in the field of quantitative methods.
The inaugural session of the workshop was attended by notable figures from academia and policy research, marking the event as a key platform for learning and collaboration.
The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU emphasized the critical importance of mastering research techniques in shaping impactful, evidence-based outcomes.
In her speech, she highlighted how the ability to conduct robust research is essential for academic and policy success, encouraging attendees to make the most of the workshop’s learning opportunities.
Dr. Mirza also praised the Department of Economics for its ongoing commitment to organizing such workshops, noting that these events play a pivotal role in advancing research standards at the university.
Dr. Faheem Jahangir Khan, Director (Policy) and Project Director (RASTA) at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), shared valuable insights on the crucial role of research methodologies in drawing valid conclusions and formulating sound, evidence-based policies.
Dr. Khan stressed that the use of proper quantitative techniques is central to effective policy-making, as it ensures decisions are backed by reliable data and analysis.
Prof. Dr. Sarwet Rasool, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at FJWU, addressed the significance of equipping the students with the right research skills.
She emphasized how proper research training can empower the students to make meaningful contributions not only to academia but also to policy making.
Dr. Rasool noted that an understanding of research techniques is vital for addressing the pressing issues of the contemporary world, especially in the context of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The workshop was introduced by Dr. Zainab Jehan, Chairperson of the Department of Economics at FJWU, and Ms. Sadia Sherbaz, Secretary of the SDGs Research and Resource Centre.
Dr. Jehan provided an overview of the workshop’s objectives, outlining how the sessions were designed to enhance participants' understanding of both the philosophy and practical applications of quantitative research.
Sherbaz shared the role of the SDGs Research and Resource Centre in supporting global research initiatives, specifically highlighting its alignment with the United Nations’ SDGs and its commitment to fostering high-quality, data-driven research that addresses global challenges.
The workshop sessions covered a wide range of topics, including data collection, statistical analysis, and the interpretation of quantitative research findings.
Experts from various fields led interactive discussions, hands-on sessions, and case studies to provide participants with practical experience in applying research techniques.
These sessions were designed to ensure that the students and early-career researchers were well-equipped to undertake high-quality research projects that adhere to global research standards.
The success of the 8th Annual Workshop reinforces FJWU’s commitment to fostering a culture of research excellence and innovation, while also contributing to the broader academic community's efforts in addressing global challenges through research.
Recent Stories
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns
SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture
SWD launches campaign against child marriages
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns2 minutes ago
-
SWD launches campaign against child marriages2 minutes ago
-
PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation2 minutes ago
-
STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty2 minutes ago
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer5 minutes ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers5 minutes ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children27 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered27 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202419 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog19 minutes ago