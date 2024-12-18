FJWU hosts 8th annual workshop on “Philosophy, techniques for quantitative research

The Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), in collaboration with the Centre for Global Public Health, Pakistan, and the SDGs Research and Resource Centre (SRRC), FJWU, on Wednesday organized the 8th Annual Workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), in collaboration with the Centre for Global Public Health, Pakistan, and the SDGs Research and Resource Centre (SRRC), FJWU, on Wednesday organized the 8th Annual Workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research".

The event was a significant academic initiative aimed at enhancing the research capabilities of the students and researchers in the field of quantitative methods.

The inaugural session of the workshop was attended by notable figures from academia and policy research, marking the event as a key platform for learning and collaboration.

The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU emphasized the critical importance of mastering research techniques in shaping impactful, evidence-based outcomes.

In her speech, she highlighted how the ability to conduct robust research is essential for academic and policy success, encouraging attendees to make the most of the workshop’s learning opportunities.

Dr. Mirza also praised the Department of Economics for its ongoing commitment to organizing such workshops, noting that these events play a pivotal role in advancing research standards at the university.

Dr. Faheem Jahangir Khan, Director (Policy) and Project Director (RASTA) at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), shared valuable insights on the crucial role of research methodologies in drawing valid conclusions and formulating sound, evidence-based policies.

Dr. Khan stressed that the use of proper quantitative techniques is central to effective policy-making, as it ensures decisions are backed by reliable data and analysis.

Prof. Dr. Sarwet Rasool, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at FJWU, addressed the significance of equipping the students with the right research skills.

She emphasized how proper research training can empower the students to make meaningful contributions not only to academia but also to policy making.

Dr. Rasool noted that an understanding of research techniques is vital for addressing the pressing issues of the contemporary world, especially in the context of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The workshop was introduced by Dr. Zainab Jehan, Chairperson of the Department of Economics at FJWU, and Ms. Sadia Sherbaz, Secretary of the SDGs Research and Resource Centre.

Dr. Jehan provided an overview of the workshop’s objectives, outlining how the sessions were designed to enhance participants' understanding of both the philosophy and practical applications of quantitative research.

Sherbaz shared the role of the SDGs Research and Resource Centre in supporting global research initiatives, specifically highlighting its alignment with the United Nations’ SDGs and its commitment to fostering high-quality, data-driven research that addresses global challenges.

The workshop sessions covered a wide range of topics, including data collection, statistical analysis, and the interpretation of quantitative research findings.

Experts from various fields led interactive discussions, hands-on sessions, and case studies to provide participants with practical experience in applying research techniques.

These sessions were designed to ensure that the students and early-career researchers were well-equipped to undertake high-quality research projects that adhere to global research standards.

The success of the 8th Annual Workshop reinforces FJWU’s commitment to fostering a culture of research excellence and innovation, while also contributing to the broader academic community's efforts in addressing global challenges through research.