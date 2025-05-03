FJWU Hosts First Ever 'AI-Governance, Regulatory Innovation Challenge'
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted Pakistan's first-ever Regulatory Innovation Challenge focused on AI governance at its Rawalpindi campus on May 3, 2025. The Department of Law organized this groundbreaking event in collaboration with Sehrish Saba Raja & Associates Legal Clinic and Research Centre, The Society 5.0 Initiative, and Law Students' Council Pakistan.
According to the details, eleven teams from leading universities and think tanks across the country presented innovative legislative and policy proposals in the session, addressing the critical need for artificial intelligence regulations in Pakistan. The event served as the basis for the upcoming AI Festival-2025 scheduled for May 10-11.
Prominent personalities at the Opening Ceremony included Huma Chughtai MNA, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU and Sanaullah Zahid, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan, who all emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping policies for the digital age.
The Closing Ceremony was honored by the presence of Justice (R) Musheer Alam, former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as Chief Guest, along with other notable figures including Justice (R) Muhammad Nawaz Wahla, AI expert Umar Baig, and Atatistical Analyst Dr. Ayesha Nazuk.
A panel of experts from legal, academic and technological backgrounds carefully evaluated the competing proposals and declared the toppers.
Noshiba Latif from the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs secured first position, while the team of Bisma Javaid, Kiran Javed and Shehryar Saleem from Bahria University, Islamabad claimed second place. Noshiba Latif also received a special award for Best Overall Draft. The winners were awarded certificates.
The pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's engagement with AI governance, showcasing FJWU's leadership in promoting innovation and critical thinking related to law and technology.
