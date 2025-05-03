Open Menu

FJWU Hosts First Ever 'AI-Governance, Regulatory Innovation Challenge'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 09:20 PM

FJWU hosts first ever 'AI-Governance, Regulatory Innovation Challenge'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted Pakistan's first-ever Regulatory Innovation Challenge focused on AI governance at its Rawalpindi campus on May 3, 2025. The Department of Law organized this groundbreaking event in collaboration with Sehrish Saba Raja & Associates Legal Clinic and Research Centre, The Society 5.0 Initiative, and Law Students' Council Pakistan.

According to the details, eleven teams from leading universities and think tanks across the country presented innovative legislative and policy proposals in the session, addressing the critical need for artificial intelligence regulations in Pakistan. The event served as the basis for the upcoming AI Festival-2025 scheduled for May 10-11.

Prominent personalities at the Opening Ceremony included Huma Chughtai MNA, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor of FJWU and Sanaullah Zahid, Additional Attorney General of Pakistan, who all emphasized the vital role of youth in shaping policies for the digital age.

The Closing Ceremony was honored by the presence of Justice (R) Musheer Alam, former Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as Chief Guest, along with other notable figures including Justice (R) Muhammad Nawaz Wahla, AI expert Umar Baig, and Atatistical Analyst Dr. Ayesha Nazuk.

A panel of experts from legal, academic and technological backgrounds carefully evaluated the competing proposals and declared the toppers.

Noshiba Latif from the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs secured first position, while the team of Bisma Javaid, Kiran Javed and Shehryar Saleem from Bahria University, Islamabad claimed second place. Noshiba Latif also received a special award for Best Overall Draft. The winners were awarded certificates.

The pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone in Pakistan's engagement with AI governance, showcasing FJWU's leadership in promoting innovation and critical thinking related to law and technology.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

2 hours ago
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

5 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

5 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

6 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan