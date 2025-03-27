FJWU Hosts 'Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders' Mentorship Session
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Mentorship Program Committee (MPC) at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Thursday conducted an insightful mentorship session on Leadership, reaffirming its commitment to fostering future leaders.
The session, designed to equip mentees with essential leadership competencies, provided an in-depth exploration of key leadership traits, decision-making strategies, and the importance of ethical and strategic thinking in professional and personal development.
In her interactive address, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (PoP, TI), Vice Chancellor of FJWU, led a compelling discussion on the core attributes of effective leadership, including adaptability, resilience, and ethical decision-making.
She shared thought-provoking insights from her leadership journey, illustrating how strategic thinking, problem-solving, and the ability to inspire and influence others contribute to professional success.
She highlighted the evolving landscape of leadership in the modern world, stressing the need for women leaders to embrace challenges, cultivate a growth mindset, and empower others in their respective fields.
Earlier, Dr. Huma Ayub, MPC Member emphasized the crucial role of leadership in personal and career growth She highlighted that how mentorship could guide individuals in honouring their leadership potential and navigating professional challenges with confidence.
The interactive session allowed mentees to gain valuable perspectives and practical advice on developing their leadership skills.
The session concluded with Prof. Dr. Sarwet Rasul, Chair of MPC, expressing appreciation to Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza for her invaluable insights and leadership in fostering a mentorship culture at FJWU. She also extended gratitude to all attendees for their enthusiastic participation, reaffirming MPC’s dedication to nurturing and guiding future leaders.
