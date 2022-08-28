FJWU imparting special training to physically disabled staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) under a workshop organized here on 'Empowering persons with disabilities through social skills training and workplace inclusiveness,' is imparting special training to disabled staff and their employers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The training up to 100 physically disabled staff and their employers would be conducted during different sessions which would continue till Aug 31 at FJWU.

The workshop is based on the project awarded to Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin (Fulbright Alumna), Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Dr. Aneela Maqsood and Hamad Manzoor by US Mission in Pakistan and Pakistan US Alumni Network.

The guest motivational speaker of the inaugural session was Ms.

Abia Akram, Project Director, Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) & Chairperson, National Forum of Women with Disabilities, Pakistan.

Dr. Shaheryar Naveed moderated the inaugural session which was also attended by Ms. Rukhsana (Monitoring and Evaluation Officer) and Waqar Khan (Alumni Outreach Officer) PUAN, Asim Zafar, CEO Saaya Foundation, Ms. Shahla Adnan and members of FJWU-Accessibility Committee.

The project aims to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs) through competency building in social skills for successful adaptation at workplace and to sensitize their employers to address the inclusiveness of PWDs by creating such physical and social environment supportive to effective functionality of PWDs.