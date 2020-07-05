FJWU opens admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil & PhD programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has announced Fall 2020 admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programs.

The university which holds the honor of being the First Women's University in Pakistan has finalized its admission Policy and announced its call of admissions and female students can now apply for admissions in 65 degree programs.

The university is offering admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programs. There are also some diploma courses available for the students.

FJWU has finalized all the arrangements to welcome new students despite Covid-19 pandemic. The admission details can be found on the official website of the university at fjwu.edu.pk.

According to FJWU spokesperson, the Covid-19 pandemic had significantly affected the routine teaching procedures at all Pakistani Universities but timelydecisions taken by the University Higher authorities turned fruitful and the university is now fully capable of carrying out online classes for all the disciplines.