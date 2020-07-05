UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FJWU Opens Admissions For Bachelors, Masters, MPhil & PhD Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

FJWU opens admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil & PhD programs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has announced Fall 2020 admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programs.

The university which holds the honor of being the First Women's University in Pakistan has finalized its admission Policy and announced its call of admissions and female students can now apply for admissions in 65 degree programs.

The university is offering admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programs. There are also some diploma courses available for the students.

FJWU has finalized all the arrangements to welcome new students despite Covid-19 pandemic. The admission details can be found on the official website of the university at fjwu.edu.pk.

According to FJWU spokesperson, the Covid-19 pandemic had significantly affected the routine teaching procedures at all Pakistani Universities but timelydecisions taken by the University Higher authorities turned fruitful and the university is now fully capable of carrying out online classes for all the disciplines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women 2020 Fatima Jinnah Women University All

Recent Stories

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Gargash Chairs first meeting of National Human Rig ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, DAFZA collaborate to connect digita ..

21 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.