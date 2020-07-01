FJWU opens admissions to 65 degree programmes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) which holds the honor of being the First Women's University in Pakistan has finalized its admission policy.

The university has announced its call of admissions and female students can now apply for admissions in 65 degree programmes in varied disciplines.

The university is offering admissions for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and PhD programmes. There are also some diploma courses available for the students. FJWU is ready to welcome new students despite COVID-19 pandemic. The admission details can be found on the official website of the university at fjwu.edu.pk.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the routine teaching procedures at all Pakistani universities but timely decisions taken by the university's higher authorities turned fruitful and the university is now fully capable of carrying out online classes for all the disciplines.

Recent digital transition is a huge success in FJWU. Soon after the lockdown, the Vice Chancellor immediately constituted a core team to plan and execute the classes on campus using all possible digital means.

She motivated and encouraged the faculty to adopt the digital change and in a short period of time the FJWU core team arranged numerous technical training sessions to facilitate the instructors in designing and conducting online sessions with the students.

She further arranged for effective means to reach all existing students, scattered throughout Pakistan and addressed their hardships and challenges. Special hardship fund was collected for needy students to facilitate them.

It is vision of the VC, Dr Saima Hamid to promote and provide high quality education, at par with international standards for the women in Pakistan.

The VC believes in the 'Student Centered' approach and she has given clear instructions to the faculty and staff to do their best in improving the standards of higher education for young Pakistani females in FJWU. Overall, there has been a significant increase in the number of foreign qualified PhDs recently.

Currently, students from over 90 districts across Pakistan are enrolled in different departments of the university. Multiple scholarships schemes are also available for the students. Over 16,000 young women so far have graduated and are serving in various fields at reputable positions.

The Career Development Center (CDC) OF FJWU has provided employment/internships to over 1000 students and has networked many to more than 100 national and international organizations. Furthermore, around 25-30% of FJWU students are self-employed, contributing to the entrepreneurship culture in the country.