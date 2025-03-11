FJWU organize seminar on 'Inclusive Empowerment of women with disabilities'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Rawalpindi, reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment by organizing a seminar titled “Sensitivity and Inclusivity of Women with Disabilities in a Rights-Based Development Process” to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event was organized by the FJWU Student Accessibility Committee in collaboration with the Women Development Center. The distinguished Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Vice Chancellor of FJWU, graced the occasion with her presence. She highlighted the importance of ensuring equal opportunities and accessibility for women with disabilities in all spheres of life, emphasizing FJWU’s dedication to fostering an inclusive academic and social environment.

The Resource Person, Mr. Asim Zafar, CEO of SAAYA Association, shared his personal journey of resilience and success despite physical challenges. He provided valuable insights into the importance of accessibility, empowerment, and policy-making that supports the rights of persons with disabilities.

In addition, six remarkable women with disabilities shared their motivational success stories, shedding light on their struggles, determination, and achievements.

Their narratives highlighted the pressing need for inclusivity in education, employment, and social spaces.

Among the Guests of Honor were Prof. Dr. Sarwet Rasul, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Behlol, Dean Faculty of Education and several senior faculty members and accessibility advocates

Students with special needs, FJWU students, faculty, and administrative members actively engaged in the seminar, making it a dynamic platform for discussion and learning.

Dr. Ghulam Behlol emphasized the need to redefine inclusivity, advocating for comprehensive policies that promote genuine empowerment and meaningful participation of women with disabilities in all sectors.

Dr. Sajida Naz, the organizer of the event, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all esteemed guests, participants, and collaborators for their valuable contributions in making the seminar a success.

The event concluded with an interactive discussion, where students and faculty members shared their perspectives and suggestions on fostering a more inclusive academic and professional environment for women with disabilities.