FJWU Organizes An Intl Workshop On Impressions Of Climate Change

Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU) has organized an international workshop on impressions of climate change and perpetual natural disasters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU) has organized an international workshop on impressions of climate change and perpetual natural disasters.

As part of the "Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists" project, a Pakistani Women Universities Climate Change Consortium, FJWU has hosted an International workshop on Impressions of Climate Change and Perpetual Natural Disasters.

The workshop welcomed esteemed guests including project coordinators in Pakistan, Dr. Lewis Owen, Dr. Rohama Gill, and representatives from NCSU, Dr. Walter Robinson, Dr. Carli Arendt, and Dr. Stacy Zhang.

The event also featured speakers Arif Muhammad Goheer, Head of Agriculture and Coordination & GCISC Ministry of Climate Change, Islamabad, and Paul Giblin, the Public Diplomacy Officer and program officer of the project at the US Embassy Islamabad.

During the workshop, experts in their respective fields shared their insights on climate change and natural disasters.

The participants interacted with the US faculty members and gained valuable knowledge about the subject matter.

The workshop was conducted in a comfortable and ambient environment, where the faculty, guest speakers, and students interacted effectively.

Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Chairperson of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, spoke about the 25 years of excellence of the Department of Environmental Sciences at FJWU.

The workshop was meticulously planned and executed by Dr. Rohama Gill who ensured that the workshop remained productive and engaging for all participants.

The event was another successful occasion for FJWU, which has a reputation for setting benchmarks in research and providing diverse opportunities for its students.

FJWU is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and continues to provide its students with diverse learning opportunities, excellence in education, and promoting research in various fields.

FJWU's partnership with NC State University is a testament to the university's commitment to addressing the issue of climate change and providing its students with international learning opportunities.

The event marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the two universities.

