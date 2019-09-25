UrduPoint.com
FJWU Organizes Awareness Session On 'Investment And Stock Market'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:37 PM

FJWU organizes awareness session on 'Investment and Stock Market'

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange organized an awareness seminar on "Investment and Stock Market" to create awareness about the stock investment among the students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with pakistan stock exchange organized an awareness seminar on "Investment and Stock Market" to create awareness about the stock investment among the students.

Miss Iqra Awan, guest speaker addressing the participants of the seminar explained how today's investment can be made beneficial for the days to come and how the investors can invest in the equity market.

She also explained shareholding, trading cycle, shared associated risks and how an investor can become shareholder to take advantages of investment and spoke on historical annual rate of return of equity long term investment along with investors' protection frameworks.

She advised the investors to understand the nature of stock investment before making investment decision and always invest through registered broker of the exchange, diversify the investment to possible extent, keep complete record of the investment and maintain the Central Depository Company (CDC) account for the safe custody of the shares.

The session was attended by a large number of students. At the end, a token of appreciation was presented to the Regional Head, Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Islamabad, Ashgar Abbas Naqvi and his team.

