FJWU organizes program to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Thursday to express solidarity and support people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination.

Various activities including seminar, debate, poetry and poster competition were held on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Women Research and Resource Center Prof Dr Shaheen Ayub Bhatti said Kashmiri people were facing discrimination and the event was arranged to support their right of freedom and to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

"We have to stand with Kashmiri people to support their legitimate struggle for freedom from Indian yoke. Kashmir has also been subject to human rights violation. We as Pakistani have always raised our voices for Kashmiri brethren and highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris and the Kashmir situation. Under a recent development, Indian government illegally tried to make the occupied valley, a part of India by unilateral decision negating the United Nations resolutions.

All Pakistanis are playing their part and we as an academia should also play a role that is critical and impactful," she added.

She further said that dream for peace in the region would remain elusive until resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris. The students from different departments also paid tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir, who sacrificed their lives for self-determination and independence.

She also distributed certificates among the winners of different competitions and lauded efforts made to arrange a successful event. At the end, a walk was also led by Vice Chancellor, Dr Saima Hamid.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans of freedom of IIOJK and demanded international community to take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK.