FJWU Organizes Seminar 'Deepfake Threats & Disinformation'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM
Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a seminar titled 'Deep Fakes & Disinformation: Challenges, Threats, and Solutions.' organized by the Department of Communication and Media Studies, the event aimed to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of deepfake technology, the rapid spread of misinformation, and the associated threats to media credibility and public trust
Amir Jahangir, CEO of Mishal Pakistan, a renowned Communication Strategist and AI Expert, delivered an in-depth analysis of how deepfake technology is evolving and influencing the media landscape. He emphasized the ethical and security challenges posed by manipulated digital content and its potential impact on journalism, politics, and society at large.
He highlighted real-world cases of deepfake technology being misused to spread disinformation and manipulate public perception. He elaborated on how AI-generated synthetic media can distort reality, making it difficult for individuals to discern between genuine and fabricated content. Furthermore, he provided practical solutions and preventive strategies to combat the rising threat of disinformation, focusing on the role of journalists, digital literacy, and technological advancements in detection tools.
The session witnessed active participation from students and faculty members, fostering a highly interactive and engaging discussion. Attendees posed thought-provoking questions regarding media ethics, AI regulations, and the role of government policies in mitigating disinformation. The seminar also included discussions on fact-checking methods, AI-driven detection mechanisms, and the importance of critical thinking in consuming digital content.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ali, Chairperson of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, emphasized the importance of such discussions in academia.
“In today's digital era, where information spreads faster than ever, it is crucial to equip students with the necessary knowledge and tools to identify, analyze, and counter disinformation,” he added.
Participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the intersection between AI, media, and misinformation.
