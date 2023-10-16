FJWU organizes three-day capacity building training program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In a commendable stride towards promoting academic excellence and fostering a culture of quality assurance, the Quality Enhancement Cell for Affiliated Colleges (QEC-AC) at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has organized a comprehensive three-day Capacity Building Training Program.

This event was conducted under the aegis of the Higher Education Development Program (HEDP) and brought together prominent stakeholders in the education sector.

Distinguished guests at the opening ceremony were Asad Khan, Head/Program Specialist of the Post-secondary Education Reforms Unit (PERU), HEDP, HEC, and Dr. Arshad Bashir, consultant Academics, PERU, HEDP, HEC, Islamabad. Both luminaries addressed the significance of the HEDP project's Component-2, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning in affiliated colleges (ACs).

They acknowledged and commended the establishment of a dedicated QEC-AC unit within FJWU's QEC, designed to facilitate ACs in their ongoing journey of academic enhancement.

The opening ceremony was graced by Dr. Saima Hamid, Former Vice Chancellor of FJWU, who shared the remarkable progress achieved during her four-year tenure, positioning FJWU as a leading institution in women's education.

Dr. Hamid expressed deep appreciation for HEDP, HEC, in catalyzing the establishment of the QEC-AC unit at FJWU, instrumental in implementing a holistic approach to a culture of academic quality.

The program featured a series of technical sessions led by distinguished professionals in the field.

Dr. Khushbakht Hina, Director of QEC at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, illuminated the challenges of Self-Assessment Report (SAR) preparation and the HEC Revised Policy on Anti-Plagiarism for 2023.

Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Additional Director of the Centre for Learning Excellence at FJWU, expertly guided the participants in Integrating High Impact Teaching Practices in the Classroom.

Waqas Ahmed Malik, Additional Director of QEC at the Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad, introduced participants to the philosophy of Outcome-Based Education. This was followed by a session led by Ms. Nosheen Naz, Deputy Director of QEC at FJWU, who highlighted the Usage of Turnitin Software and emphasized the paramount importance of academic integrity in alignment with the HEC Anti-Plagiarism Policy Version 2.

Dr. Huma Ayub, Additional Director of QEC at FJWU spoke on Quality Assurance Practices, the Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanism, and the Implementation of HEC's Undergraduate Education Policy for 2023 at FJWU.

A group discussion involving representatives from FJWU's Registrar, Admission, and Examination office, as well as academic figures, deliberated on the challenges and future prospects for quality assurance in affiliated colleges.

The event reached its zenith in a closing ceremony graced by Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique, Vice Chancellor of FJWU, who distributed certificates among the participants.

Dr. Huma Ayub extended her heartfelt gratitude in a closing address, marking the culmination of this enlightening Capacity Building Program.

This training program stands as a testament to FJWU's unwavering commitment to nurturing academic excellence and promoting quality assurance practices within Pakistan's educational landscape.

It serves as a significant milestone towards empowering the next generation of educators and students, while concurrently elevating the standards of teaching and learning in the affiliated colleges.

FJWU, through its QEC-AC initiative, is making a tangible impact on the educational sector, paving the way for a brighter future for students and institutions alike.