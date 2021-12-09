UrduPoint.com

FJWU Organizes Three-day Workshop On Performing Gender

Thu 09th December 2021

FJWU organizes three-day workshop on Performing Gender

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The department of Gender Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Bedari Foundation organized a three-day workshop on Performing Gender.

Dr. Shahla Tabassum, Ms. Nadia Bukhtawar and Ms. Nashia Ajaz were the co-trainers at the workshop. The guest resource person, Ms Maliha Husain, Managing Director, Mehergarh conducted a session on clarifying the concept of gender.

Another guest resource person, Inspector Shahida Yasmin, Station House Officer of the women's police station, Rawalpindi talked about life choices in context of gender roles and relationships.

Ms. Anbreen Ajaib, Executive Director, Bedari discussed social disability and inclusion of persons with disabilities in her session while Ms. Reem Shareef, Transgender Rights Expert at Ministry of Human Rights delivered a lecture on social inclusion and history of transgender community in the sub-continent.

Vice Chancellor, FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid appreciated efforts of the department for initiating discussion on the emerging concept of gender as performance.

