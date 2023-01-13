FJWU organizes two-day training workshop for faculty, students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Peace is the key ingredient for cohesive and inclusive society, suggested by the key scholars at two-day training workshop for the faculty and students organized by Peace Chair, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation under the Peace Advocacy through Teachers (PACT) project.

The objective of the workshop was to sensitize the young faculty and students regarding peace and tolerance as vital elements of community engagement.

Peace Chair at FJWU, Azhar Shahbaz Khan emphasized the role of peace in present times. Moreover, he asserted the significance of tolerance and was of the view that elimination of cultural and structural violence from Pakistani society can cure the societal ills in a short time.

The Chairperson, Behavioral Sciences Department, Dr. Iram Gul shared different strategies to cope with stress at workplace.

The Chairperson, Department of Anthropology, Prof. Dr. M. Bilal oriented the participants regarding the need for countering hate speech and intellectual bullying in academia.

The Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Sarwat Rasul concluded the session and highlighted importance of the conflict resolution mechanism in recent times.