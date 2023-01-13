UrduPoint.com

FJWU Organizes Two-day Training Workshop For Faculty, Students

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FJWU organizes two-day training workshop for faculty, students

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Peace is the key ingredient for cohesive and inclusive society, suggested by the key scholars at two-day training workshop for the faculty and students organized by Peace Chair, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation under the Peace Advocacy through Teachers (PACT) project.

The objective of the workshop was to sensitize the young faculty and students regarding peace and tolerance as vital elements of community engagement.

Peace Chair at FJWU, Azhar Shahbaz Khan emphasized the role of peace in present times. Moreover, he asserted the significance of tolerance and was of the view that elimination of cultural and structural violence from Pakistani society can cure the societal ills in a short time.

The Chairperson, Behavioral Sciences Department, Dr. Iram Gul shared different strategies to cope with stress at workplace.

The Chairperson, Department of Anthropology, Prof. Dr. M. Bilal oriented the participants regarding the need for countering hate speech and intellectual bullying in academia.

The Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Sarwat Rasul concluded the session and highlighted importance of the conflict resolution mechanism in recent times.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Cure Young Fatima Jinnah Women University From

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

1 minute ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.