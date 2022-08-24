FJWU organizes workshop on 'Empowering persons with disabilities through social skills training'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here on Wednesday organized a workshop on 'Empowering persons with disabilities through social skills training and workplace inclusiveness.' The workshop is based on the project awarded to Prof. Dr. Bushra Yasmin (Fulbright Alumna), Dr. Shaheryar Naveed, Dr. Aneela Maqsood and Hamad Manzoor by US Mission in Pakistan and Pakistan US Alumni Network.

The guest motivational speaker of the event was Abia Akram, Project Director, Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP) & Chairperson, National Forum of Women with Disabilities, Pakistan.

Dr. Shaheryar Naveed moderated the inaugural session which was also attended by Rukhsana (Monitoring and Evaluation Officer) and Waqar Khan (Alumni Outreach Officer) PUAN, Asim Zafar, CEO Saaya Foundation, Shahla Adnan and members of FJWU-Accessibility Committee.

The project aims to empower persons with disabilities (PWDs) through competency building in social skills for successful adaptation at workplace and to sensitize their employers to address the inclusiveness of PWDs by creating such physical and social environment supportive to effective functionality of PWDs.

Special training of up to 100 physically disabled staff & their employers from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be conducted during different sessions which would continue till August 31 at Fatima Jinnah Women University.