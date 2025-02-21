FJWU stands in firm solidarity with Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) reaffirmed its unwavering support for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by organizing a full day of activities to raise awareness and advocate for their rights.

The event, led by the Student Affairs Office, the International Relations Department, and the Department of Computer Arts, brought together students, faculty, and staff in a collective effort to highlight the Kashmir issue and urge global action.

The event featured the address by Mushaal Hussein Mullick, a prominent advocate for Kashmir, who strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in the region. She emphasized the need for the international community and human rights organizations to take a firm stand against the oppression of Kashmiris. She urged global leaders to break their silence and recognize the struggle of the Kashmiri people. Prof. Zafar Iqbal Sindhu reinforced her message, stating that Kashmir remains an unresolved issue from the partition of the subcontinent, contributing to instability in South Asia.

A seminar was also held, where faculty members and students discussed the political and historical context of the Kashmir dispute.

Dr. Sobia Hanif, Assistant Professor at the International Relations Department, provided an in-depth analysis of human rights violations, demographic changes, and restrictive laws imposed in the region. She emphasized the role of diplomatic engagement and public awareness in advocating for a peaceful resolution.

Students actively participated by presenting speeches, posters, and poetry, expressing their solidarity and amplifying the voices of Kashmiris.

In addition to academic discussions, students showcased their creativity through artwork and multimedia presentations, portraying the resilience and suffering of the Kashmiri people. Their efforts reflected a deep sense of responsibility and awareness, demonstrating how youth can play a crucial role in shaping public discourse and influencing global narratives on human rights issues.

The event concluded with Prof. Dr. Sarwat Rasul, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, distributing certificates to participants in recognition of their contributions. A solidarity walk was also held, with students and faculty carrying banners and placards, calling on the global community to acknowledge and address the human rights crisis in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.