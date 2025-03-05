FJWU students shine at ‘Climate Action for the Future’ Conference 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Department of Fine Arts at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) participated in the 1-Day Conference 2025, "Climate Action for the Future: Empowering Children and Women in the Face of Change," organized at the university by a Non Government Organization, Sibaan in which 15 students from the university exhibited seven artworks, comprising four solo projects and three group projects.

Faisal Karim Kundi, Governor KPK, was the chief guest on the occasion. He commended the participating students' efforts and emphasized the importance of providing larger platforms for their artistic endeavors.

Vice Chancellor of FJWU, Dr. Bushra Mirza, praised the students' achievements saying, “Our students have demonstrated exceptional creativity and commitment to addressing climate change through their work".