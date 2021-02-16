FJWU to hold two-day intl media conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Higher education Commission of Pakistan and the Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) will organize a two-day International Media Conference 2021, titled "Digital Media Ecologies in the New Normal: Challenges and Opportunities" at main Campus on February 17 and 18.

According to a FJWU spokesperson, the Primary focus of this conference is to understand the role of the Digital Media in shaping our contemporary world.

International and National eminent academicians, civil society activists, members of Media organizations will attend the conference which will have sessionson Political Communication, Media and Gender, Media Literacy, Development Communication, Digital Media, Media, Culture and Society, Film Studies andMedia Ethics among several others.