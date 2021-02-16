UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FJWU To Hold Two-day Intl Media Conference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

FJWU to hold two-day intl media conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Higher education Commission of Pakistan and the Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) will organize a two-day International Media Conference 2021, titled "Digital Media Ecologies in the New Normal: Challenges and Opportunities" at main Campus on February 17 and 18.

According to a FJWU spokesperson, the Primary focus of this conference is to understand the role of the Digital Media in shaping our contemporary world.

International and National eminent academicians, civil society activists, members of Media organizations will attend the conference which will have sessionson Political Communication, Media and Gender, Media Literacy, Development Communication, Digital Media, Media, Culture and Society, Film Studies andMedia Ethics among several others.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Civil Society February HEC Fatima Jinnah Women University Media

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 47 lives during last 24 hours in P ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia honours outgoing UAE Ambassador

44 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hope Probe registers first achievement ..

59 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Bahawalpur’s First ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.